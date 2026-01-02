Man critically injured in Chicago West Side shooting, suspect at large: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen during an argument Friday morning on Chicago’s West Side and remains in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. The suspect fled in a silver vehicle and remains at large as police continue to investigate.



A shooting on Chicago’s West Side left a man in critical condition Friday morning as the suspect is still on the run, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

Chicago police said a 24-year-old man was involved in an argument with a male suspect, who pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect fled in a silver vehicle traveling east on Douglas Boulevard. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.