Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago

About 5:40 p.m., police officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun in the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. When officers arrived, they encountered the man in the street, and he pointed a gun in their direction. Officers then fired, hitting the man, Ahern said. It was unclear if more than one officer fired. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No other details on his injuries were available. No officers were injured during the incident, Ahern said, adding that two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.