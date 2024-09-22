Man critically injured in South Shore house fire

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a house caught fire in South Shore Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of East 79th Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with burns on his body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was believed to be accidental. No one else was hurt.

No further information was available.