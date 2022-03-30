Man shot, critically wounded on Chicago's South Side while sitting in his car

A 33-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was sitting in his car in the 7700 block of south Kingston just before 3:40 a.m., when two unidentified male offenders approached, firing a gun.

The man was shot once in each shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.