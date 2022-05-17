Man, 37, critically wounded in Belmont Central shooting

A man was shot several times Monday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old was walking outside before midnight in the 2700 block of North Marmora Avenue when a gunman dressed in all black approached and started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, chest and face, according to officials. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene on foot.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.