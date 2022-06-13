Man critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was riding in the backseat of a car around 11:34 a.m. in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.