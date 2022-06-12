Man critically wounded while standing on sidewalk in West Garfield Park

A 48-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday night as he stood on a sidewalk in West Garfield Park on the West Side, police said.

About 8:36 p.m., a gunman approached the man on foot in the 4200 block of West Madison Street and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the head and body and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.