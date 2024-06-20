Man killed, another wounded in Chicago shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:32 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and a 21-year-old man was shot in the body in the 2300 block of West 24th Place, according to police.

The men took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in critical condition. The 24-year-old was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the police are still investigating the shooting.

No further updates were provided.