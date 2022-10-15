Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night.
Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner confirms a 13-year-old boy was found dead in the North Side park.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.