Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night.

Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirms a 13-year-old boy was found dead in the North Side park.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.