Man dies after being pulled from Woodridge lake

A man is dead after being pulled from a lake in suburban Woodridge over the weekend.

On Sunday, police received several 911 calls reporting that a man was drowning in a lake on the north side of the Windsor Lakes Apartment Complex in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Lane.

When officers arrived, one of them entered the lake, but was unable to locate the man, police said.

Fire department personnel then arrived and were able to locate the victim in the water.

The man, 33-year-old Kleyvin Cundapi-Contreras, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information, Cundapi-Contreras went into the lake in an attempt to swim across and back. He entered the lake on the south side and swam across, however, during the return lap he went under the water and didn’t come back up, police said.

His father then entered the water but was unable to locate him.