Man dies after falling from elevated Western Blue Line platform

article

A man died after falling from an elevated CTA platform Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, was apparently intoxicated around 8:37 p.m. when he fell over the railing while attempting to go downstairs from the Western Blue Line platform, police said.

The man fell roughly 30 feet onto the street below, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.