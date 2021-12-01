Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after falling from elevated Western Blue Line platform

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CTA Western Blue Line Station | Google Street View

CHICAGO - A man died after falling from an elevated CTA platform Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, was apparently intoxicated around 8:37 p.m. when he fell over the railing while attempting to go downstairs from the Western Blue Line platform, police said.

The man fell roughly 30 feet onto the street below, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died from his injuries. 

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.