Man dies after jumping into lake in Lincoln Park

A man died Sunday after jumping into Lake Michigan in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 26-year-old needed to be rescued after getting into the water with another man, 35, about 6:30 a.m. in the 2400 block North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

An autopsy Monday found he died of drowning and his death was ruled an accident, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 35-year-old was not hurt, according to police.

The 26-year-old’s death came about 12 hours after another man, 29, went missing in the Lincoln Park Lagoon trying to rescue his dog that fell in. The Chicago Fire Department’s Scuba Team resumed their search for the man Sunday morning but have not yet recovered his body.

Hours before the 26-year-old jumped into Lake Michigan, the Chicago Triathlon canceled the swim portion of the event due to unfavorable swim conditions. A police source said the incident was unrelated.