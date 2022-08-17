Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side.

Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.

Dinion, of Gresham, was shot once in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.