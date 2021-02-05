Man dies in St. Charles Township crash

An 83-year-old man died in a car crash Friday morning in St. Charles Township.

Fred Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene after he drove his Honda Accord across the center line and hit a Chevy Equinox, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. at Randall and Bolcum roads.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver of the other car, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

It was unclear why Thomas’ car went across the center line, the sheriff’s office said. Overnight, more than an inch of snow fell on the Chicago area.

The roadway was closed until 11 a.m. for an investigation. No tickets have been issued.