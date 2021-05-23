Victim dies of gunshot wounds on the same day his alleged killer is arrested

article

Denzel Robinson, 27, died from gunshot wounds he got at a gas station in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood on the same day his alleged killer was arrested.

Chicago police said that Jabari Johnson, 27, shot Robinson on West 31st Street on May 7. Robinson was sitting in a car.

Johnson was arrested on May 20 - the same day that Robinson died. Johnson is being held without bail at the Cook County Jail.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP