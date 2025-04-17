Man dies after becoming unresponsive on plane at O'Hare, police say

The Brief A 70-year-old man became unresponsive on a plane Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport. He was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The Cook County coroner determined he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease with obesity as a contributing factor.



A 70-year-old man died Wednesday after becoming unresponsive on a plane at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the man became unresponsive while on board a flight at O’Hare. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Girishchandra Pandya and determined his cause of death as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with obesity as a contributing factor.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the time of the incident and the airline involved. Officials have not said whether the plane was in flight, taxiing, or at the gate when the medical emergency occurred.