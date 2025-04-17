Man dies after becoming unresponsive on plane at O'Hare, police say
CHICAGO - A 70-year-old man died Wednesday after becoming unresponsive on a plane at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said the man became unresponsive while on board a flight at O’Hare. He was later pronounced dead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Girishchandra Pandya and determined his cause of death as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with obesity as a contributing factor.
What we don't know:
It's unclear the time of the incident and the airline involved. Officials have not said whether the plane was in flight, taxiing, or at the gate when the medical emergency occurred.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.