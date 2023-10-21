Man drives car into Lake Michigan near Lake View neighborhood

A man drove his vehicle into the lake on Chicago's North Side early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a crash in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive and found a 26-year-old man had driven into Lake Michigan.

The driver was able to get out of the car before it was fully submerged under water.

Police helped the man get to shore. He was treated by paramedics on scene and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police say citations are pending.