Man drives himself to Chicago hospital after being grazed by bullet: police

A man drove himself to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in Brainerd on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street. Police said the 30-year-old man was standing outside when gunfire erupted nearby.

He sustained a graze wound to his left wrist and went to South Suburban Hospital hours later, where he was reported in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.