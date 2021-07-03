Man drives into pond in Joliet and dies

Joliet firefighters pulled a man out of a car in a retention pond, but they were too late to save him.

There was a call on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a car in a retention pond near Wesmere Parkway and Kimberly Drive, police said.

Police officers were not able to get to the driver. Fire department divers were called and they pulled the driver out.

The man, 43, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The cause of the crash has not been determined.