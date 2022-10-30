Man driving BMW carjacked in Chicago's Loop

A man driving a BMW was carjacked in Chicago's Loop on Sunday morning.

The victim was in the BMW on Jackson Boulevard near South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him.

Two men from the sedan got out and one threatened the BMW driver with a gun.

The driver got out of his BMW and handed over his stuff along with the car.

The suspects drove off in the BMW. No one was hurt.