Man dropped off at hospital in Chicago with gunshot wound to head is dead on arrival
CHICAGO - A man died Sunday after being dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man, 20, was dropped off about 5 p.m. at the hospital, 326 W. 64th St., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
Details about the shooting were not immediately known, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
