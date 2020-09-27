Man dropped off at hospital in Chicago with gunshot wound to head is dead on arrival

A man died Sunday after being dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man, 20, was dropped off about 5 p.m. at the hospital, 326 W. 64th St., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Details about the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

