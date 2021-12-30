Man enters car of 75-year-old woman waiting in McDonald's drive thru in Niles

A Rockford man is facing charges after allegedly entering the car of a woman waiting in line at a McDonald's drive thru Monday in north suburban Niles.

The 75-year-old was stopped around 11:38 a.m. waiting for a drive-thru order at McDonald's when 49-year-old Michael O'Donnell entered through her driver's side door and tried to push the gas pedal, police said.

The driver was able to turn off the car and her passenger, a 75-year-old man, was able to pull O'Donnell out of the vehicle police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

O'Donnell fled east on Dempster Street where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with vehicular invasion, unlawful restraint and aggravated battery to a person 60 or older.

Advertisement

O'Donnell is due in court Jan. 5, 2022.