A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning.

Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m.

Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.

No additional information is available at this time.