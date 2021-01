article

A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an August carjacking in Bridgeport.

Richard Hightower, of Park Manor, allegedly participated in carjacking a 33-year-old woman on Aug. 3 in the 2800 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Thursday morning in Chatham, police said.

Hightower was due back in court Friday for a felony count of vehicular highjacking.