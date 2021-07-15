Man faces charges in Humboldt Park armed carjacking

article

A man has been charged in an armed carjacking in Humboldt Park.

Jabaree Bass, 19, is accused of carjacking two women, 19 and 33, on June 28, Chicago police said.

Police say Bass, of North Lawndale took the vehicle by force in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 5000 block of West Huron Street in Austin on the West Side.

Bass has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with an aggravated firearm.

Bass is due in bond court Friday.