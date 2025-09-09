Man fatally beaten on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man in his 70s was found with head trauma Monday night in Longwood Manor and later died at the hospital. Police said he was pushed to the ground and beaten by a suspect who fled. No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A man in his 70s was beaten to death Monday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

Responding officers found the man around 9:15 p.m. with trauma to the head in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

Investigation revealed the man was pushed to the ground and beaten up by a suspect who fled the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim. Police have not said what led up to the attack.