Man fatally shot, 3 passengers injured in Chatham crash

A man was fatally shot while driving Sunday night resulting in a crash that injured three female passengers in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man was driving soutbound around 11:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was struck in the head by gunfire from a red van, police said.

The man crashed his car into a steel beam underneath a train viaduct, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Three women, who were also in the vehicle, were injured the crash.

A 29-year-old woman who suffered head trauma and a broken hand in the crash was listed in fair condition at St. Bernard hospital, police said.

Another woman, 28, suffered a broken hip and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Another female who was in the car suffered body trauma and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.