A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday.

Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the offenders drove off in a silver sedan and no one is in custody at this time.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.