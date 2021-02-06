Man fatally shot breaking up fight in Austin, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a man was shot to death Friday while trying to break up a fight in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 42, was attempting to break up a fight between two males about 9:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue when one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the back and leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Kenny Winters, a resident of Brighton Park.

A police helicopter saw a blue Volkswagen Passat, involved in the homicide, traveling away from the scene and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said.

The Volkswagen struck a Nissan sedan in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and then hit an unmarked squad car in the 3100 block of North Kedzie Avenue that was traveling with their lights on, police said.

After striking the squad car, a man was placed into custody in the 3200 block of North Troy Street, police said.

The man was transported to Community First Hospital for observation and listed in fair condition, police said. Charges are pending against the man in connection with the homicide and traffic violations, police said.

Two other males inside the Volkswagen fled on foot and are not in custody, police said.

There have been no other reported injuries, according to police.

Area Five detectives are investigating.