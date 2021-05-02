Man fatally shot by police after armed standoff in NW Indiana: police
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A man was shot to death by police Saturday after an armed standoff in Porter County, Indiana, according to police.
Porter County sheriff’s officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven for reports of a "disturbance" at a home, according to Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident.
After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to talk to a man inside, officers forced their way into the home and fatally shot 30-year-old Alexander Tuzinski, who was armed with a handgun inside a bedroom, police said.
Tuzinski lived in Valparaiso, Indiana, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.