Man fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side; 3 suspects sought: police

The Brief A 44-year-old man was fatally shot just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 79th Street after being confronted by three suspects, according to Chicago police. The suspects fled the scene; no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the South Side, and police are searching for three suspects.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of E. 79th Street.

Authorities said a 44-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was confronted by three unknown men. At least one of the suspects pulled a handgun and opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.