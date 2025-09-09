Man fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side; 3 suspects sought: police
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the South Side, and police are searching for three suspects.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of E. 79th Street.
Authorities said a 44-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was confronted by three unknown men. At least one of the suspects pulled a handgun and opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.