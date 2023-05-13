Man fatally shot during argument in lobby of Chicago apartment

A man was shot to death during a fight in the lobby of an apartment building on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, age 30, was in a residential lobby in the 2700 block of South State Street around 2:45 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man who had a handgun and shot him.

The victim was struck by gunfire on the left side of his torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.