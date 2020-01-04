Man fatally shot during ‘armed confrontation’ with guard at Montclare restaurant: police

A man was shot and killed by a security guard at restaurant Saturday in Montclare on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The guard shot the man during an “armed confrontation” at 1:47 a.m. at a restaurant in the 7100 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said. Diversey Avenue was taped off between Harlem Avenue and Neva Avenue as Area North detectives investigated outside El Taconazo La Fiesta, 7146 W. Diversey Ave.

Under a light snowfall, evidence markers, gloves and hats were scattered near the entrance of the restaurant. Blood could be seen on the sidewalk outside as police examined a red vehicle by the door.

Police said detectives are questioning the guard. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

In May 2017, a man was fatally shot and another was wounded during an armed robbery at the same restaurant.