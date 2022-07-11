Man fatally shot during fight in Englewood home

A man was shot and killed during a fight early Monday in a home in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was inside a residence with another male just after midnight in the 5600 block of South Morgan Avenue when they got into a fight and he was shot in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other male that was in the residence was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the home, police said.