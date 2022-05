A man was shot in the face inside a residence in Englewood Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Green.

At about 2:47 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the face and abdomen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.