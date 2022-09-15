Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday.

Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was immediately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses on scene refused to speak to police when questioned about the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.