A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the roadway in the 3700 block of West Division Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Five Detectives are investigating.