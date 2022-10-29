Man fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's West Side in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say around 10:33 a.m. the victim was outside in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his abdomen, right bicep and right knee where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.