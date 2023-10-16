Man fatally shot in South Shore late Friday

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old, who remains unidentified, was inside a vehicle in an alley around 10:46 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 7800 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to police.

He was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.