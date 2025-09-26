Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot inside home in Chatham, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 26, 2025 8:26pm CDT
The Brief

    • A man was shot multiple times inside his Chatham home Friday evening and later died at the University of Chicago Hospital, police said.
    • The shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. 89th Street; two weapons were recovered from the residence.
    • Police said a person of interest was taken in for questioning, and area detectives are continuing the investigation.

CHICAGO - An unidentified man has died after being shot multiple times inside his home in Chatham on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:03 p.m., a male victim was struck multiple times by gunfire while inside his home in the 0-100 block of E. 89th Street.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition but later died from his injuries. 

A person of interest was transported for questioning. Two weapons were recovered from inside the residence. 

Area detectives are investigating.

