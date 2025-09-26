Man fatally shot inside home in Chatham, police say

The Brief A man was shot multiple times inside his Chatham home Friday evening and later died at the University of Chicago Hospital, police said. The shooting happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. 89th Street; two weapons were recovered from the residence. Police said a person of interest was taken in for questioning, and area detectives are continuing the investigation.



An unidentified man has died after being shot multiple times inside his home in Chatham on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:03 p.m., a male victim was struck multiple times by gunfire while inside his home in the 0-100 block of E. 89th Street.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

A person of interest was transported for questioning. Two weapons were recovered from inside the residence.

Area detectives are investigating.