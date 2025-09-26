Man fatally shot inside home in Chatham, police say
CHICAGO - An unidentified man has died after being shot multiple times inside his home in Chatham on Friday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 5:03 p.m., a male victim was struck multiple times by gunfire while inside his home in the 0-100 block of E. 89th Street.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
A person of interest was transported for questioning. Two weapons were recovered from inside the residence.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.