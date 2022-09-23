Man fatally shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

A man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's South Side early Friday afternoon.

Police say a man, 28, was shot in the leg, chest and buttocks in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago medical center in serious condition where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, Chicago police say.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.