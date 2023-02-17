Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, but Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman who was with him was not hit by gunfire.
The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Ashland Avenue, according to state police.
Humberto Marin Garcia, 28, was pronounced dead but his passenger, a woman who was reportedly six months pregnant, was uninjured in the shooting. She was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.
The gunman fled the scene and no one is in custody, according to ISP.
The inbound lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours but were reopened by 3:15 a.m.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.