Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire

A man was fatally shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night, but Illinois State Police said a pregnant woman who was with him was not hit by gunfire.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Ashland Avenue, according to state police.

Humberto Marin Garcia, 28, was pronounced dead but his passenger, a woman who was reportedly six months pregnant, was uninjured in the shooting. She was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

The gunman fled the scene and no one is in custody, according to ISP.

The inbound lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours but were reopened by 3:15 a.m.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.