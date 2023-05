A man was fatally shot while exiting a gas station in Woodlawn Saturday night.

At about 10:54 p.m., a 26-year-old man was exiting a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street when occupants in a white SUV fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the back.

He was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.