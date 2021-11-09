Man fatally stabbed during fight in Hyde Park

A man was stabbed to death during a fight with another man Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was fighting with a 28-year-old man at 6:34 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the leg, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police took the 28-year-old man into custody and said the stabbing was a domestic-related incident.

Area One detectives are investigating.

