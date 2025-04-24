Man fatally struck by CTA Blue Line train on West Side, police say

A man was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train Thursday evening after falling onto the tracks on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 7:06 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Police said the man fell onto the tracks at a Blue Line station and was then hit by a passing train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Western (O’Hare branch) and LaSalle, according to the CTA. It’s unclear how long delays will last.

For more updates on the Blue Line train service, follow this link.

What we don't know:

Further information about the incident or the victim has not been released.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.