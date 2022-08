A man thwarted an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was approached by a gunman who demanded his property around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A fight ensued between the two and the gunman fled the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.