Man forced to drive at gunpoint escapes suspect by crashing car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man who was forced to drive at gunpoint escaped his kidnapper by crashing into a parked car early Friday in the Edison Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was inside his car, a Cadillac XT5, around 1:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Octavia Avenue when someone got into the passenger seat, flashed a gun and demanded him to drive, according to police.

The victim complied and several blocks later he crashed into a parked car, police said.

Both the victim and the gunmen got out of the car and ran in different directions, police said.

The victim called police in the 7000 block of North Monon Avenue.

He refused treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.