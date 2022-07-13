Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspect then forced the victim to withdraw money from an ATM while threatening to harm the victim.

The suspect was described as a Black male between the ages of 35 and 40, police said.

Armed robbery suspect on July 1, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact area detectives at 312-745-4706.