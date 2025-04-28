Man found dead after apartment fire on South Side

The Brief A man was found dead after a fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Fire crews discovered the 27-year-old unresponsive on the third floor and pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.



A 27-year-old man was found dead early Monday after a fire at an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

Deadly fire

The backstory:

Officers responded to a call about a fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. When they arrived, Chicago Fire Department crews were already on scene extinguishing the blaze.

The man was found unresponsive on the building’s third floor, police said. He was treated by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials have not yet identified him.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.