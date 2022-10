A man was found shot to death in Chicago's Brozeville neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say around 4:14 a.m. a 29-year-old man was found outside in the 4900 block of South King Drive unresponsive with a gunshot would to the chest.

The victim was pronounced on scene and there is no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.